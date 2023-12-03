Four youths have been arrested after a Pakurunga Bakery was ram-raided last night Video / Supplied

An Auckland bakery has been devastated overnight after four youths ram-raided their store, causing over $20,000 in damage for a $4 energy drink.

CCTV footage from the incident shows the four young offenders reversing a car into the Pakuranga Bakery on Ti Rakau Drive at 11.41pm last night until the glass door smashes.

Only two of the youths squeeze under the wrecked doors on their stomachs, one armed with a metal rod, the other with a golf club.

After glancing at the empty till, one boy grabs a can of Monster energy drink before they both slide out and flee in their getaway car.

Pakuranga Bakery after the four youths backed a car into the store front late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The owner of the store, Pho Ky Huong Bok, said this is not the first time this has happened.

Last December they were targeted and again, only a can of drink was stolen. The damages cost them $20,000, but the clean-up is not the final price tag after attacks like these.

“We got to deal with the hassle of cleaning up or getting everything,” Bok said

“Then the main part is just like when you have that wooden door thing, it looks like you’re closed for renovation

“We will be waiting for the glass and the frames to come for, like, a month and a half.

“That will be our quietest period.”

Bok said although the glass is covered by insurance, he will lose at least $2000 today due to wasted stock. He was meant to fly out for a month-long holiday through Asia tonight, which now seems unlikely due to the major clean-up job ahead of him.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB, said the four youths involved were arrested last night after also targeting a vape store just a short drive away.

The getaway car was seen travelling through Glen Innes “in a dangerous manner” just after midnight. Police were able to spike the car as it crossed the Orams Rd overbridge.

“The vehicle has eventually crashed into a fence on Weymouth Rd, where four youths were subsequently taken into custody a short distance away,” Vickers said.

“This was a reckless incident, which could have resulted in serious harm or loss of life to those involved.

“Our message to those who choose to continue to engage in this offending is: You will be held to account.”

The four youths have been referred to Youth Aid.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



























