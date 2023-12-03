Pakuranga bakery ram-raided; nearby vape stores burgled

Police were called to Pakuranga Bakery on Ti Rakau Dr after a ram-raid incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An east Auckland bakery was smashed up in a ram raid overnight before two nearby vape stores were burgled.

Police were called to Pakuranga Bakery on Ti Rakau Dr at 11.41pm after the shop was ram-raided.

Significant damage was caused at the bakery, with glass smashed and a security grill inside the window failing to stop the offenders.

A police scene guard remains outside the store this morning.

Thieves shortly after broke into Dark Vapes East Tamaki, about eight minutes down the road, prompting a quick police response.

The offenders broke into the store by smashing through the front window. A police scene guard was put in place, and staff are expected to return to the scene this morning.

In July, Dark Vapes owner Rakib Howlader told the Herald his store had been targeted by burglars more than 20 times, including by two hammer-wielding child robbers.

Police attended Vape Pakuranga on Pakuranga Rd at 2.04am after the store was targeted.

A window had been shattered, causing the fog cannon to activate.

At 4.40am, police staff responded to the same vape store for the second time due to smoke showing. It was unclear if the store had been targeted again.

Police have been approached for comment.

The ram raided bakery has also been targeted in 2022, according to a Facebook post by local National MP Simeon Brown.

The Pakuranga MP, who is now a minister in the new government, posted a photo of the boarded-up shopfront, saying ram raids were having an “appalling” impact on small business and calling for a crackdown on youth crime.