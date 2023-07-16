The Dark Vapes store on Springs Rd, in Auckland's East Tāmaki, was targeted by thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A vape store in Auckland’s East Tamaki was hit by thieves overnight, with large rocks being used by the offenders to smash their way inside.

Police were called to Dark Vapes, on Springs Rd, in the early hours of this morning after reports of a smash-and-grab incident.

A photographer said rocks were spotted at the scene and there were several empty vape cartons dropped outside.

Photos from the scene show at least two huge rocks among smashed pieces of glass outside the store’s front windows and glass door entrance.

Large rocks were found outside the Dark Vapes shop in East Tāmaki, Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It is understood this is not the first time the shop has been targeted by thieves.

A scene guard was put in place overnight as police investigate.

Police have been approached for more information.

- more to come -