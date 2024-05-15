Poppy the puppy is looking for a forever home through the SPCA in Taupō.

Meet Poppy!

Poppy came into the centre very unwell and unable to fend for herself.

The centre staff took her in and showered her with the love, affection and care Poppy deserved.

Poppy is looking for her new companion; due to her age, she’ll need someone who can be around regularly as she cannot be left alone for more than four hours at a time.

Poppy is a very intelligent young pup who is already showing so much potential.

She is learning the basic commands like sit, stay and lay down.

Poppy will need a person who is willing to continue her training while also showing her the love and affection she craves so she can grow to her full potential.

Poppy thrives off a good game of tug-of-war but is just as happy laying back in the sun while having a cuddle.

She would benefit from a large property, farm or attending doggy classes.

While Poppy has been at the centre, she has shown us she is super-affectionate, confident and very smart.

Poppy will be adopted fully vaccinated, microchipped and under a conditional adoption desexed.

If you think you could be Poppy’s new adventure buddy, please see spca.nz/adopt for more information.