A Kiwi man has gone viral after riding on the road in a modified wheelchair. Video / Spicynewzealand via TikTok

A Kiwi man has gone viral after riding on the road in a modified wheelchair. Video / Spicynewzealand via TikTok

A Kiwi man has gone viral after he was caught on camera riding a modified wheelchair on the road in Auckland.

In a video uploaded to social media, the man was seen riding the wheelchair near the Albany shopping centre.

He indicates with his hand pointing right, the way cyclists indicate while using the road.

The wheelchair had four wheels and the man didn't need to push his own wheels, indicating the wheelchair was electric, motorised or modified in some way to make it easier to move.

The video was uploaded with the soundtrack Ridin' by Chamillionaire and has been dubbed an "only in New Zealand" moment.

A Kiwi man has gone viral after he was caught on camera riding a modified wheelchair on the road in Auckland. Photo / spicynewzealand

The video attracted hundreds of comments with some poking fun as well as taking the chance to make fun of New Zealand drivers.

"To be fair he signalled which is more than most drivers in NZ do now", noted one, while another joked: "Can't be real, someone actually using their indicators on a roundabout?"

One added: "Even signalled at the roundabout. What a top-notch dude!"

A fourth joked: "The fuel prices are going to get this guy killed."

Mobility scooters and road rights

The man's use of a wheelchair on the road raised questions as to whether he was allowed to.

NZTA said it would need to know more about how the wheelchair was powered to clarify if it was allowed to be ridden on the road.

The man was seen driving around Albany last week in his wheelchair. Photo / spicynewzealand

But according to the New Zealand Transport Agency website, mobility devices are legally able to be ridden on the road.

"Under traffic law, mobility devices are vehicles designed and constructed for people needing help with mobility because of physical or neurological impairment, and are powered solely by a motor of up to 1500 watts."

However, they could not comment on whether the wheelchair in the video was considered a mobility device.

But are you able to use a mobility scooter on the road?

According to NZTA: "You don't need a driver licence to operate a mobility device and they're not required to have a warrant of fitness or registration. But there are requirements for where and how you can use them.

"On the road, you must keep as close as possible to the edge of the roadway.

"On the footpath you must ride carefully and be considerate of others and you must not ride at speeds that put other footpath users at risk."