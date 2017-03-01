Watch NZH Local Focus: Whakatane Mayor says decline prediction doesn't mirror reality

Whakatane Mayor Tony Bonne is confident in the success of the region, despite a Maxim Institute report projecting population decline in the next two decades. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Whakatane Mayor Tony Bonne says a Maxim Institute report on long-term forecast population decline in the region doesn't mirror reality.

Mr Bonne says he has seen a younger group of people being drawn to the area.

"We are looking at a 20 year strategy, and we are calling it a vision for our community. We are talking to younger people, those who don't normally communicate with council, so we are trying to find out what the community wants so that we can put a vision in place that in 20 years time, those young people will be the seniors in our community, and I will be well retired."

He says the local economy is booming and the promotion of natural attractions in the area is seeing them reap the rewards.

"Not only are we strong in dairy, we are strong in kiwifruit, we've got forestry, we've got a strong boat-building industry, in the aluminium boat-building industry now we'd be the strongest in New Zealand because we've got two big manufacturers both going flat-out and both expanding. We've got the manuka honey industry, and of course tourism, tourism is blowing apart throughout New Zealand, so we have seen a huge increase in that, with White Island as our main attraction."