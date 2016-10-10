Watch NZH Local Focus: Napier's cruise ship season off to a good start

The biggest cruise liner ever to hit New Zealand's shores, Ovation of the Seas, which can hold nearly 5000 passengers, is on the list and due to arrive early January.

Last season, cruise ships pumped more than $20 million into the region's economy.

Cruise New Zealand's annual report predicts rapid growth this season.

Napier Mayor Bill Dalton says it is a boost to the economy, "we must realise it goes right across the region".

Napier Port has already upgraded some facilities to allow larger ships to stop there.

Napier Port chief executive officer Garth Cowie says bigger vessels are "cascading into the New Zealand market," which is driven by volume through local businesses.

Although expansions are influenced by heavy container volumes, he says the cruise ship season tags onto the end of their plans well.

Mr Cowie says the port is happy to be the first stop for the thousands of passengers who then venture through the streets.

The Port is currently consulting on a proposal to build another wharf, which would enable two large cruise ships in port at the same time at the height of the season.

