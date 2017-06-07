Watch NZH Local Focus: Ditching the house for a RV

Complete with a gas fire, TV and a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom, Joanne Searle's RV, or recreational vehicle, ticks nearly all of the same boxes as your average house.



But it comes with less than half the price tag.



"The rent is so reasonable, you couldn't ask for anything better, some people spend probably more on wine and cigarettes than we do rent," Ms Searle says.



It's a year since she sold everything and set out on the road for a more carefree lifestyle.



"When the housing market was all going ballistic in Tauranga I thought oh, as you do, I might jump on the bandwagon of that, cause our street was turning quite rental too."



And her house was snapped up in just two weeks.



"I came out of that thinking that was fantastic, we've made a good deal on that."



But then reality set in.



"It did feel like I had lost a bit of a security blanket."

Ms Searle had sold a new, stylish home.

"But I just thought, oh I am over it."



Over being a part of the current housing market - and she's not the only one.



Committee member of the Hawke's Bay branch of New Zealand Motor Caravan Association Yvonne McHenry says she has witnessed more and more people turning to this lifestyle.



"I think it's maybe the cost of things, because things are getting really tight now, you know your rates are going up and to buy a house you're paying a lot more now."



Staying at a caravan park can be as cheap as $3 per night - for more permanent residents they can pay as little as $160 a week to rent their park.



Mrs McHenry says many, like herself, see it as an opportunity to travel around New Zealand cost effectively, and come back to their home base. Others, like Ms Searle, have chosen the caravan life as their permanent residence.



"It's good because they don't have any nooses around their neck they don't have any rates to pay, insurance on the house, all the things, power, maintenance, all those sort of things," Mrs McHenry says.

Ms Searle says her power bills are not even half of what she used to pay in her previous home.

She says she wasn't in a state of "financial devastation" when she sold up in Tauranga.