MOTEL TERROR

A woman visiting Auckland with her son who was undergoing cancer treatment has described the terrifying moment someone was killed in her Epsom motel this week.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died at the Off Broadway Motel on Wednesday night.

A teenager accused of murdering the man appeared in court on Thursday, denying the charge.

A woman staying at the hotel said: “It’s been unnerving and scary.”

Off Broadway Motel in Epsom. Photo / Hayden Woodward





AUCKLAND GAS LEAK

A gas leak in downtown Auckland caused hours of disruption to public transport last night.

Gas began leaking shortly before 5pm from a manhole at the corner of Customs St East and Gore St.

Bus services had to be re-routed until the gas was contained shortly before 9pm.

An emergency alert was sent out to cellphones and people in the area were told to close doors and windows.

Authorities are still working to establish what caused the leak.





MAMA HOOCH SENTENCING

There’s little chance the brothers behind a horrific string of sexual assaults at Christchurch’s Mama Hooch bar will leave prison early.

A Christchurch District Court judge yesterday sentenced Roberto Jaz to 17 years behind bars for offending against eight women.

Danny Jaz received 16-and-a-half years for crimes against 19 women.

Neither will be eligible for parole until they’ve served half their sentences.

A parole board would likely consider a person too risky to release if they continue to deny or minimise their offending.

Danny Jaz (L) and Roberto Jaz have been convicted of rape and a raft of other charges relating to the drugging and sexual assault of women at their family bar and restaurant Mama Hooch and Venuti in Christchurch. Photo / Pool





FLOOD RECOVERY PACKAGES

There’s been a positive initial response to Auckland’s new flood recovery package.

Auckland Council will split the $2 billion cost of recovery and resilience works with central government.

It includes $774 million to purchase about 700 Category 3 residential properties.

Waitakere ward councillor Shane Henderson says fixing the transport network is really important to western coastal areas.

Meanwhile, it’s taken some tough negotiations to reach a cyclone recovery deal between the Crown and Gisborne District Council.

The package includes $125m for road rebuilding and regional resilience.

There’s also $64m for flood protection work to help protect Category 2 properties and a zero-interest, $30m loan for the District Council.