Emergency services have blocked off a main thoroughfare in downtown Auckland this afternoon as they respond to an incident.

Part of Customs St has been cordoned off as emergency services respond.

Auckland Transport has detoured buses that terminate at Britomart.

Part of Customs Street, Downtown, is being cordoned due to an emergency services incident. Buses that use Britomart as a terminus will be detoured, details will follow as we get them.



Commuters have been told to expect delays and follow the directions of emergency service or transport staff.

The Herald has approached police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand for comment.

More to come.