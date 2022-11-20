Wild weather has caused flooding and a massive slip in the North Island's Kaimai range. Video / Nick Drysdale

Wild weather has caused flooding and a massive slip in the North Island's Kaimai range. Video / Nick Drysdale

A huge slip has been caught on video by motorists travelling over the Kaimai Range.

The slip was reported to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency on Sunday afternoon and created long delays for travellers on State Highway 29.

The road was down to one lane and reopened around midnight after contractors cleared the slip.

Video from a motorist showed the moment they approached the slip as massive amounts of material flowed down onto the highway just in front of their vehicle.

A woman was heard saying “watch out.... oh my God” as the slip rushed towards them.

The stretch of road has been under the spotlight recently after a large pothole punctured the tyres of various vehicles last month.

Humid conditions brought thunderstorms to many areas of the North Island over the weekend, producing localised heavy rain and hail. MetService reported thousands of lightning strikes in the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

An Aongatete woman was left with a shattered glasshouse and a broken kitchen window after a small “tornado” hit her property just before 11am on Sunday.

Karyn Taylor’s 16-year-old daughter Gina looked out the window and noticed “leaves swirling above the trees”.

“We saw a tornado and just ran into the bedroom and got down on the ground away from the window,” Taylor said.

SH29 LOWER KAIMAI, BAY OF PLENTY - ROAD OPEN FINAL UPDATE - 6:15AM, MON 21 NOV All lanes reopened on SH29 around... Posted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP on Saturday, November 19, 2022

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the Bay of Plenty east of Ōpōtiki from 2pm tomorrow to 6am on Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast.

Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h, but up to 35mm/h, are possible during the downpours.

A strong wind watch has also been issued for the Bay of Plenty from 8pm tomorrow night to 6am on Wednesday. North to northwest winds may approach severe gale at times.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said it looked to be another “unsettled week of weather” with numerous bands of rain moving across the region from the west/northwest.

There was a potential for thunderstorms bringing isolated downpours and big wind gusts on Tuesday afternoon and evening, he said.

“There will be breaks in the rain but it’ll be a struggle to squeeze in 24 hours of dry weather between bands. Blustery winds from the north/west will be present this week too.”

Ferries said there were 1019 lightning strikes in the Bay of Plenty and 522 in Rotorua on Sunday.

In Rotorua, there was 19.9mm of rain on Saturday and 18.5mm on Sunday. In Tauranga, there was 0.2mm on Saturday and 7.8mm on Sunday, and in Whakatāne there was 0.4mm of rain on Saturday and 2mm on Sunday.

Ferris said one station near “Adrenaline Forest”recorded 26.8mm of rain in one hour on Saturday evening.







