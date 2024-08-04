Watch: Heart-stopping footage shows train hitting car in near-fatal collision

Shocking footage of a freight train smashing into a car at a level crossing has highlighted the foolhardy behaviour of some drivers - and left rail safety officials begging the public to open their eyes around train tracks.
The recent crash - which miraculously did not result in death - happened in the North Island at an unidentified crossing.
In the footage the freight train’s horn sounds as it approaches the crossing, which has bells and lights installed to warn motorists to stop.
But just metres from the crossing, a black car speeds into view. The train’s drivers can be heard in distress, one yelling “Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, JESUS” as the car approaches the crossing from the left at speed.
Gordon, the state-owned company’s chief asset development officer, said the footage was being made public to remind people of the importance of individual responsibility when it came to crossing train tracks - with most crashes happening at sites with safety features installed.