Watch: Hawke's Bay reporter ambushed by rogue wave during storm

Big Haumoana swells and CHB flooding. Video / Warren Buckland / Rachel Wise

MetService has issued a fresh warning that a heavy deluge will return across Hawke's Bay on Thursday evening and well into Friday - with the added warning that the rainfall will equal that of yesterday.

The region was hit by heavy rainfall on Thursday morning before the rain largely cleared in parts of the region including Napier.

"Note that while heavy rain is easing this morning [Thursday] it is expected to become heavy again late this afternoon or this evening," a MetService rain warning read.

"In addition to rain which has already accumulated expect a further 110mm to 150mm of rain.

"Peak rates of 10 to 15 mm/h can be expected during the period."

The rain warning is in place for Hawke's Bay from 6pm on Thursday until 8pm on Friday.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

"Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

MetService Meteorologist Dan Corrigan said that the heavy rainfall coming overnight will be "comparable" to what fell on Hawke's Bay overnight Wednesday.

He said the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was over the Napier-Taupō road and up in the ranges towards Waikaremoana where stations recorded close to 200 mm of rain.

He said most other stations recorded less than 100 mm during that day.

In Napier 92.4 mm of rain was recorded while Hastings had 91.2 mm of rain and Wairoa had 77 mm.

"While the warning has figures of 110 to 150 mm of rain that doesn't necessarily mean the entire area will see figures of 110 to 150 mm of rain, but we do expect some will."

Central Hawke's Bay District council announced at 3.30pm on Thursday that a Boil Water Notice is now in place for Waipukurau only as a result of the turbidity of the river following the flooding event

State Highway 2 remained closed between Napier and Wairoa as heavy rain causes flooding and slips.

A Waka Kotahi statement informed motorists the road was likely to remain closed for a significant amount of time.

The rain has also impacted health services, and massive swells are hitting the coast at Haumoana, threatening Clifton Rd homes, 90 minutes before high tide was due at 11.20am.

Clifton Rd resident Nikki Armstrong said living next to the waves coming up halfway into the backyard of her beachfront home during high swells was "exhilarating".

She said these waves have not been the worst she has experienced in two and a half years of living at the property but she would be tired of it if it went on for a couple more days.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Manager Ian Macdonald said there likely won't be significant impacts at this stage for beachfront areas.

"Given the forecast and what we're observing, there may be some impacts but they won't be significant impacts"

He said there have been some evacuations in Mahia and flooded homes in Ongaonga.

He said most important things for people to be aware of were to limit travel and be attentive if living near a river.

"If they don't need to travel long distances don't travel and if you live next to a river or stream you just need to be aware of what is happening and be prepared to evacuate if you need to."

He also asked drivers to not drive at speed through the floodwaters as it could make waves that come on to people's property.

The Flanders Ave drive-through Covid testing site in Onekawa, Napier has been cancelled on Thursday due to poor weather, the Hawke's Bay DHB has confirmed.

State Highway 38 is also closed northeast of Frasertown due to flooding.

Waters rising at Ngaruroro river at Chesterhope bridge. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Waka Kotahi spokesperson warned State Highway 5 has also been impacted and could close.

"Our contractors are continuing to assess the route and clear hazards such as slips, where possible. Caution is advised if you are driving the route."

The spokesperson said there are no detour routes and motorists are advised to delay their travel.

Massive seas are breaking at Haumoana on Clifton Rd. This shot was taken by Hawke's Bay Today's chief multimedia visual journalist Warren Buckland on Thursday morning.

MetService has a heavy rain warning in place until 8pm Friday.

They said in addition to rain which has already accumulated a further 110 to 150 mm can be expected.

Unison reported over 100 homes and properties were impacted by power outages on Thursday morning around the wider Hastings area.

The power outages began around 6.45am - following heavy rainfall - and impacted the suburbs of Longlands, Crownthorpe and Poukawa.

The Tūtaekurī River, at Guppy Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

As at 9.10am, the outages in Poukawa had been mostly restored, and workers were trying to restore power to the unplanned outages in the other suburbs, with over 75 impacted homes and properties.

Napier City Council confirmed that a decision was yet to be made on whether to cancel the international T20 match set to be played at McLean Park on Friday night (at 7.10pm), between the Black Caps and Netherlands.

"McLean Park's drainage system has proved up to the task of handling the rain so far this week," a council spokeswoman said.

"The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is not good, however, and we are in discussions with New Zealand Cricket who will make the final decision tomorrow as to whether the game will go ahead."

NZ Cricket has been contacted for comment about the match. Tickets for the game were still available online as at noon on Thursday.

MORE TO COME