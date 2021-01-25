Watch: Hastings restaurant wowed as diners break into song after meal

Diners at Sazio in Hastings, were treated to a concert experience of their own on Friday night when a group of happy patrons sang their praises for the pasta bar - literally.

Known as a mihi tenei ki nga ringawera, the song is a traditional Māori way of thanking hosts for their hospitality and delighted those in attendance, including Breakfast TV host Matty Mclean who shared the video on Twitter.

Beau Stowers, in the black hat, said the song was a way for the group to thank the Sazio staff for their hospitality and "an awesome experience". Photo / Supplied

Beau Stowers, of Waikato, was down with a group of six friends from his school days for the Six60 concert.

They were walking down the main street of Hastings, near their Airbnb accommodation, looking for somewhere to eat when a passing couple suggested they try Sazio - "a nice Italian place".

"It's always good to try something you've never had before," he said.

"We just got in before it got busy."

DaThe group, who were in town for the Six60 concert, sang a popular Waikato song, I nga Mokai, Kiri E. Photo / Supplied

The group sampled a range of eats, having opted for a family-style four-course meal with the dishes chosen by the chef.

All "first-generation graduates of the kohanga reo movement", Stowers said they grew up singing as an acknowledgement or form of thanks and felt compelled to thank the restaurant staff.

He said it was about acknowledging the hospitality of your host and a practice common at most marae.

The song they sang was called I nga Mokai, Kiri E and is an anthem of the Waikato, he said.

"It's really just a thank you. It speaks to appreciation and love."

Several commentators on the original Tweet said it was nice to see the practice at a local restaurant, while several others were surprised to learn about the custom.

Laura Crespi, originally from Italy, who owns Sazio with Argentinian Daniel Pistone, said it was the first time she'd ever had someone offer their thanks by singing.

Daniel Pistone, originally from Argentina, and Laura Crespi, originally from Italy, were both moved by the customary performance which coincided with Sazio's first anniversary. Photo / File

"It was unexpected and beautiful.

"They really enjoyed themselves that night and this was their way to say thank you.

"They did an incredible performance."

She said Italians and Argentinians were "very loud people" themselves, but the experience was incredible and very moving.

It was also a special way for the restaurant to celebrate its first birthday, she said.

Sazio isn't the only Hawke's Bay eatery to attract interest from Twitter this week.

Hawthorne Coffee Roastery and Espresso Bar, in Havelock North, was the centre of a Spinoff investigation, following a Tweet by singer Amanda Palmer which went viral.

Originally from the United States, Palmer tweeted that after walking into the coffee shop, "everybody behind the counter, not really knowing me but knowing I was American, erupted in spontaneous applause", raising questions whether the event really happened.

While not everyone in the cafe took part, a staff member confirmed they had clapped in reference to the recent US inauguration.