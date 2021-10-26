Watch: Geothermal activity closes another Rotorua road

Geothermal activity has closed Hatupatu Drive behind the Rotorua Sportsdrome.

Another road in Rotorua has been closed due to geothermal activity forcing its way out of the ground.

Rotorua Lakes Council has set up bollards and cones behind the Rotorua Sportsdrome on Hautpatu Drive due to the activity.

Geothermal activity has closed Hatupatu Drive behind the Rotorua Sportsdrome. Photo / Andrew Warner

It is related to a nearby bore which was causing steam and water to come up through the road. The closure applies to Hatupatu Drive, between Oruawhata Drive and Queens Drive.

The council said staff and contractors continued to monitor and assess the situation.

This comes after mud, water and steam forced their way through Kuirau St after a bore casing failed at the start of the month.

An area of the Kuirau Park had to be cordoned off following the geothermal activity.

Rotorua Lakes Council was asked if the geothermal activity could be linked to a nearby bore, what caused the activity and how long it would last, as well as if the incident was similar to the geothermal activity at Kuirau Park and how long the road could be closed.