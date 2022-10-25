Watch: Dramatic footage of Hamilton bakery being ram-raided overnight

Nothing was taken in the ram raid, however the front door, tables and fridges were damaged. Video / Supplied

Nothing was taken in the ram raid, however the front door, tables and fridges were damaged. Video / Supplied

A Hamilton bakery was left with "frustrating damage" after it was ram-raided last night among a number of commercial burglaries across the district.

Video footage obtained by the Herald shows thieves targeting Hillcrest Bakery and cafe on Cambridge Rd, Hillcrest, using a car to gain entrance to the business.

The owner, Seila Ly, said they only left off with fizzy drinks from the fridge but left the owners with lots of "frustrating damage".

"It was damaged, the front door, the tables, the fridge," Ly said.

"We have to clean the mess up, fix the door, buy a new table, waste time, so annoying. Unsafe community and nothing we can do about it.

The bakery was the second of two commercial businesses on Cambridge Rd that were targeted by thieves last night, according to police.

Detective sergeant Greg Flintoff of the Hamilton Tactical Crime Unit said police are currently investigating to see if the break-ins are linked.

Police also responded to events in Thames, Chartwell, central Hamilton, Hamilton East and Tamahere last night.

Around 1.20am a stolen Subaru was used to ram-raid Chartwell Shopping Centre.

A few hours later, a petrol station on Naylor St in Hamilton was also ram-raided.

Meanwhile, a cafe in Thames was burgled at around 2am. The offenders have then stolen a car from the area and then allegedly broke into another premises on Cochrane St where they were able to gain entry.

Shortly after, the same vehicle was involved in a third burglary on Pollen St.

A police spokesperson said they used a golf club to smash a window.

Acting Waikato district commander Andrea McBeth said police were continuing to work hard to piece the events from overnight together, including investigating whether they are linked.

"We are following some good lines of inquiry and want to reassure the public that we are working tirelessly to track down the offenders and hold them to account," said McBeth.

"We understand the public frustration in regards to the ongoing commercial burglaries and are utilising all available resources, including the Police Eagle helicopter last night,

"We thank the public for their ongoing assistance in reporting these matters to Police."

Anyone who has information about any of these incidents or the people involved should call 105. You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."

Police are also urging the public to call 111 immediately if they see something of concern happening.