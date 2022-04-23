Motorbikes were strewn across an Auckland motorway in a hectic crash, blocking traffic. Video / Supplied

A crash involving Killer Beez gang members has caused chaos on Auckland's Southern Motorway with footage of an injured man lying on the ground and damaged bikes being wheeled off the road.

It comes on the same day as the Killer Beez gang held its annual general meeting which saw 300 bikies descend on Ramarama, south of Auckland.

A witness, who didn't want to be named, said they saw the commotion on the motorway at about 1pm, near the East Tamaki exit.

A separate source confirmed to the Herald the crash involved Killer Beez members during their through Auckland as part of their annual general meeting.

The accident occurred shortly after the Killer Beez bikies went through a police road block in Ramarama around half an hour earlier.

Members of the Killer Beez were out in force today. Photo / Brett Phibbs

In footage of the northbound lanes of SH1 directly taken after the crash, one rider appears to be laying on the road hurt as another comes to his assistance.

Further down the road others can be seen picking up at least two downed bikes and wheeling them to the shoulder of the road.

The witness said one man had a badly damaged helmet.

"His helmet was peeling off his face, like with hanging plastic pieces."

A police spokeswoman confirmed a two-vehicle collision took place at 1.07pm.

A man is seen injured on the Southern Motorway in a still photo from a video today. Photo / Supplied

"One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries," she said.

The witness said the motorway traffic was jam-packed but police cars had been making their way to the scene.

In the video, men dressed in white, and black and gold can be seen pulling their motorbikes over to the side of the road.

Others can be seen appearing to help pick up crash wreckage from the motorway and retrieve downed bikes.

The witness said they earlier saw three motorbikes weaving and speeding away from the crash scene, but police did not confirm this.

The Killer Beez president Josh Masters, was among those stopped by police today. Photo / Brett Phibbs

They said they also saw people scuffling and a commotion, but police did not comment on this either.

It comes as up to 300 Killer Beez gang members from all over New Zealand converged on a tiny community in South Auckland today.

Police check points were set up close to the Country Inn, Ramarama, where bikers and vehicles carrying the gang members were pulled over.

Gang members started arriving for their annual AGM on Thursday and police told locals the gang were likely be in the area until Monday.

The gang's founder and president Josh Masters was among those stopped, riding a quad bike. Masters was left paralysed from the waist down after a shooting several years ago.

Killer Beez gang members gathered for their AGM. Photo / Brett Phibbs

He waved to the Herald photographer as he drove past.

Other gang members were not so kind, taunting cops as they cruised past yelling, "F *** the police".

Locals said the bikers were doing burnouts at 3am on Saturday morning - and they were sick of the gang members' intimidation tactics.

In a statement this evening, police said: "People in the area would have noticed that police were highly visible as a result and were monitoring any dangerous driving behaviour or other anti-social behaviour.

"In general, those who went through the checkpoint were compliant and vehicles were up to the required standard."

"Police will continue to monitor the situation across the Auckland region in regard to any further gang activity.

"People are encouraged to report any unsafe, dangerous or intimidating behaviour to police."