Seven arrests following two firearm incidents in Wellington

The intersection of Dixon St and Taranaki St in central Wellington has been cordoned off following two arrests.

Seven people have been arrested and one firearm recovered following two serious firearms-related incidents in central Wellington this morning.

The incidents, one in the central city and another in Tawa, are believed to be linked.

A one-way street, Dixon St was cordoned off today as Police conducted a scene examination, with at least one officer patrolling the area with a gun.

Two people are in Wellington Hospital in critical condition as a result of a shooting in Dixon St.

Two people were arrested shortly after the incident, which was reported to Police at 5am today.

A second firearm incident outside a residence in Tremewan St, Tawa was reported to Police before 7am.

Multiple shots had been fired from a vehicle and Police believe neither incident was a random attack.

At 7.30am Police stopped a vehicle of interest travelling north on State Highway 59 in Paremata. Five people from the vehicle were arrested and a firearm was recovered.

"As our actions today indicate, we take firearms-related matters very seriously," Inspector Warwick McKee said.

"We acknowledge these events are extremely distressing for the local community and there will be an increased Police presence while the investigation remains ongoing."

Police are now considering charges in relation to today's arrests.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with inquiries is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P050338863.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.