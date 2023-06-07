Watch: Car fire on Auckland’s Southern Motorway spits out violent flames, thick smoke

A passing driver captured dramatic footage of a car engulfed in flames and spewing out smoke on the side of the Southern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

A passing motorist has captured dramatic footage of a car engulfed in flames and spewing out thick, black smoke on the side of the Southern Motorway.

The blaze, which forced the closure of two southbound lanes near the Redoubt Rd on-ramp about 11.20am this morning, coincided with a large spill of glue over the motorway after a truck rolled earlier.

Both incidents created huge backlogs of traffic. Firefighters battled the fire and put it out by 11.40am.

The footage supplied to the Herald shows the fire fiercely burning near trees on the side of the highway, with a small explosion blasting flames from under the vehicle.

Dark smoke gushed from the blaze, and flames rose several metres above the vehicle with fireballs shooting into the air.

Billowing plumes spread over the southbound lanes of the clogged motorway, blackening the sky around motorists in gridlock and unable to see past the fire.

Waka Kotahi NZTA told motorists to merge right and pass the fire with care. In photographs and video from the scene, it appeared all lanes were closed.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said two crews worked to douse the car fire, which had been put out by 11.40am.

Fenz got multiple calls reporting the fire on the motorway from 11.08am and sent two trucks to the scene.

Police also responded, along with motorway traffic teams to manage traffic.

Glue spill clean-up continues

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a call at 7.56am about a truck rolling and spilling 22 tonnes of carpet glue across Cavendish Drive, near State Highway 20.

The container on the back of the truck could be seen flipped on its side with its wheels in the air as glue oozed on to the road.

At least a dozen people were responding to the scene, including several road workers in high-vis and police.

Waka Kotahi said the spillage clean-up at the crash site will continue for “some time today”.

Auckland Council proactive compliance manager Adrian Wilson said the pollution response team are currently on the scene investigating this incident.

“The spillage is contained at present, and our officers are carrying out further investigations to determine any impacts on the stormwater network.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind people that anybody can report a pollution incident to the council by calling our 24/7 pollution hotline on 09 377 3107.”

Traffic is gridlocked for kilometres on the Southwestern Motorway around the scene of the glue spill.

Waka Kotahi confirmed heavy delays are expected as westbound lanes to SH20 are closed from Massey Rd and diversions and delays on Cavendish Dr.

Police said diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.

Police confirmed there were no injuries.