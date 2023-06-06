A container truck has rolled, spilling tonnes of carpet glue across State Highway 20 in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

A container truck has rolled, spilling tonnes of carpet glue across a South Auckland highway onramp.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a call at 7.56am about a truck rolling and spilling 22 tonnes of carpet glue across Cavendish Drive, near State Highway 20.

Emergency services are currently attempting to block the drains at the motorway entrance to redirect the spill as the truck continues to leak.

The container at the rear of the truck could be seen flipped on its side with its wheels in the air as glue oozed onto the road.

At least a dozen people were responding to the scene, including several road workers in high-vis and police.

Puddles of glue from the truck spill onto the berm and the road. Photo / Michael Craig.

Emergency services are waiting on an Auckland Council clean-up crew which is estimated to arrive at about 10:30am.

Traffic is gridlocked for kilometres on the Southwestern Motorway around the scene of the glue spill.

Traffic is banking up for kilometres around the spill back past Massey Rd, Mangere. Photo / Supplied.

Waka Kotahi confirmed heavy delays are expected as westbound lanes to SH20 are closed.

Police said diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.

Police confirmed there were no injuries.

UPDATE 9:20AM

Spillage clean-up at this crash site will require additional temporary lane closures throughout the morning. Avoid this area or allow extra time for diversions & delays. ^HJ https://t.co/f9ZUlir1Lf — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 6, 2023







