An Auckland family received a major early Christmas gift when they were given four minutes to grab as many groceries as they could at Pak’nSave supermarket.

Pak’nSave Westgate posted video of the grocery grab promotion on Facebook, explaining the lucky family won a competition for the supermarket’s ninth anniversary.

The family grabbed $1397.189 of groceries during the supermarket grocery grab.

The family, a young couple with a young daughter, sprinted down the aisles hurriedly filling their trolley with goods.

They scored a bounty of expensive items, including meat and several blocks of cheese, as well as other products such as a toasted sandwich machine.

Pak’nSave workers joined in on the action. As the seconds ticked away, workers grabbed several items near the counter and added them on to an already-chocka trolley to help the couple.

At the end of four minutes, their total grocery haul came to a whopping $1397.19, sure to make for a delicious Christmas feast next month.

Facebook users congratulated the couple and thanked the supermarket for its generous offering.

“This really lifted my spirits, lovely to see a beautiful family that will end up having a lovely Xmas with that little extra help,” one person wrote.

“This is so cool! What an awesome gift to give away, definitely make Xmas a little less stressful,” another said.







