DOCTORS CALL FOR SECURITY

Two days after strike action, senior doctors are now calling for security guards inside every emergency department with reports of assaults on the rise.

Data shows more than 7000 incidents against public health employees were recorded in the two years to April 2023.

The Australasian College for Emergency Medicine is also calling for more resources for mental health facilities, 150 extra beds in aged care facilities, improved working conditions, and equitable access and treatment for Māori.

Aotearoa New Zealand faculty chair Dr Kate Allan says there’s likely even more unreported incidents.

Doctors picket the Auckland City Hospital during the nationwide Senior Doctors strike

UNIFIED ON STATE HOUSING

A unified election promise from three political parties.

Labour’s Chris Hipkins, National’s Nicola Willis, and the Greens’ Marama Davidson have all pledged to build an additional 1000 state homes in Auckland every year.

The trio also committed to regular meetings with Te Ohu Tāmaki Community Alliance, after speaking in South Auckland last night.

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins, National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis and Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

LABOUR ON TAX

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says he won’t rule out adjusting income-tax brackets for inflation - but he isn’t actively considering it.

Tax was a hot topic from business leaders, questioning Hipkins about his economic vision at a Bloomberg Address in Auckland yesterday.

The incumbent Prime Minister says the Government needs revenue - and tax cuts aren’t the best way of increasing people’s take home pay.

TWO DEAD IN HORROR SMASH

Two people are dead following a crash between a milk tanker and a car near Shannon in Horowhenua.

Police say the vehicles collided just after 3pm yesterday, closing parts of the main trunk railway line and State Highway 57 for a time.

Both have since re-opened.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden says it was a tragic and serious accident.

BARRETT RULED OUT OF OPENER

All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup opener against France, joining injured starters Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick and Shannon Frizell on the sideline.

Barrett’s knee injury prevented him from training this week with Anton Lienert-Brown named at 12 as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Nepo Laulala comes in for Lomax, Dalton Papali’i for Frizell and Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock will form the locking pair.