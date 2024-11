The white powder is being sold as cocaine in Auckland. Photo / RNZ

The white powder is being sold as cocaine in Auckland. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Heroin has been found in a white powder being sold as cocaine in the Auckland region.

A warning posted by drug information and safety website High Alert on Saturday said: “People who consume this powder thinking it’s cocaine are at high risk of experiencing serious harm, including death.”

The powder has been found only in Auckland so far and there is no information if it has been found in other regions.

“There is a concern this powder may continue being sold as cocaine,” High Alert said.