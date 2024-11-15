Advertisement
Warnings mercury chloride being sold as MDMA drugs in Wellington region

NZ Herald
Traces of mercury chloride have been found in white powder being sold as MDMA in the Wellington region. Photo / High Alert

A highly dangerous chemical is being sold as MDMA in the Wellington region, drug safety services are warning.

Traces of the toxic chemical mercury chloride have been detected in white powder presumably sold as MDMA in the region.

There are concerns people may have already bought this substance thinking it was MDMA, High Alert said Friday evening.

“The substance is believed to be circulating in the Wellington region and may possibly be present in other regions.”

Mercury chloride is a white powder and is highly toxic in small amounts and potentially fatal in MDMA-sized doses, says Know Your Stuff NZ.

“If you have a white powder that you believe to be MDMA, we strongly urge you not to take it until you’ve had it tested at a drug-checking clinic.”

Symptoms of mercury poisoning include severe abdominal pain, a burning sensation wherever you’ve come into contact with the powder, and heavy nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The message from Know Your Stuff. Photo / Supplied
Renal (kidney) failure can develop after exposure 6-96 hours post-exposure.

“While there is no specific advice on snorting of the substance, it is expected it will result in significant nasal injury. Similarly, inhaling the substance may cause lung injury and respiratory problems.

“Consumption of mercury chloride can result in both gastrointestinal (digestive system) and renal (kidney) injury. Gastrointestinal injury can be caused by mercury chloride through any route of consumption (not just swallowing it).”

