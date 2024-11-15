Traces of mercury chloride have been found in white powder being sold as MDMA in the Wellington region. Photo / High Alert

A highly dangerous chemical is being sold as MDMA in the Wellington region, drug safety services are warning.

Traces of the toxic chemical mercury chloride have been detected in white powder presumably sold as MDMA in the region.

There are concerns people may have already bought this substance thinking it was MDMA, High Alert said Friday evening.

“The substance is believed to be circulating in the Wellington region and may possibly be present in other regions.”

Mercury chloride is a white powder and is highly toxic in small amounts and potentially fatal in MDMA-sized doses, says Know Your Stuff NZ.