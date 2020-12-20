Warning after cyclist abused and 'tussled' in Dunedin

Photo / NZH

A man copped a warning from police after he abused then tussled with a group of cyclists in Dunedin yesterday.

Sergeant Keith Braithwaite, of Dunedin, said about 10am police were called to the scene on the harbour cycleway, near Ravensbourne.

"He abused and then became involved in a small tussle with a group of cyclists."

The man received a warning from police for disorderly behaviour.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man was caught allegedly driving at four times the legal alcohol limit.

Sergeant Braithwaite said police processed the man for drink-driving in Maitland St about 7.45pm.

He had a breath-alcohol level of 978mcg, nearly four times the legal limit.

Sgt Braithwaite said the man elected to have a blood sample taken and results of the test were pending.