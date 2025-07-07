Acting Prime Minister David Seymour and Associate Justice Minister Nicola McKee will hold a press conference this afternoon in place of the Prime Minister’s usual post-Cabinet press conference.

The press conference will be live-streamed at the top of this story at 3pm.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is out of the country this week and there has not been a Cabinet meeting today, as is usually the case in the second week of a two-week recess.

But that has not stopped Seymour from calling a press conference to discuss the issues of the day.

One of the top issues this Monday is Seymour’s own Regulatory Standards Bill, with the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee hearing the first day of oral submissions.

The submissions heard on Monday were generally negative.

Former Prime Minister Sir Geoffrey Palmer called it “the strangest piece of New Zealand legislation I have ever seen”.

Palmer said the bill, which is designed to test regulation against a set of new standards, would create “a terrific amount of extra work”.

Speaking for the Iwi Chairs Forum, Rahui Papa said the bill was a “power grab for the few, a power grab that will support the old boys’ network”.

Meanwhile, Seymour’s colleague Nicola Willis has announced changes to the Government’s FamilyBoost early childhood education policy, which is designed to improve uptake after a disappointing start.

Willis announced the maximum rebate would increase from 25% to 40% of weekly fees. The income threshold would be raised from $180,000 to $229,000.

The announcement came after issues with FamilyBoost were highlighted earlier this year, including low uptake and IRD admitting the number of families it estimated were eligible for the full weekly payment was wrong.

“We know many people are still doing it tough. These changes will help many families to deal with the increased costs that come with having young children,” Willis said.

FamilyBoost was introduced as Government policy in March 2024 and started in July that year. Families had to keep copies of their early childcare invoices to submit for a payment, which raised questions about how many eligible families would end up receiving the payment.

Willis said today IRD would investigate a direct fee-refund model.

“They will be working with early childhood services for the next little while to see whether we can have a claims system that allows fees to be directly claimed by early childhood providers so parents don’t need to do the work with IRD,” she said.