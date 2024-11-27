“We found the kids started looking forward to the start of class, even the parents skip in and out of school grounds,” he said.

The bells, which play anything from Thunderstruck by AC/DC to the theme from The Muppets, mark the beginning and end of class periods.

However, neighbours of the school have started a petition to get rid of the bells - which they claim “disturb the peace” and cause “noise pollution” in the area.

The petition, which was provided to the Herald, has been signed by 39 neighbours of Warkworth Primary School, including some members of the local Bowls Club.

It requests the “school replace the current loud bursts of music played through loudspeakers to mark the beginning and end of the school time periods, with a simple bell system”.

They’ve also requested a reduction of the bell rings to “less than 5 seconds”, and the removal of a speaker tower.

In response, another petition was created to retain the musical bells.

“Music has been proven to have a positive impact on students’ mental health, motivation, and overall school experience,” it reads.

Dawson said the board reviewed the initial petition and has opted to keep the music-based system.

“The overwhelming feedback from both staff and students was in favour of retaining the music system,” he said.

Since then, more neighbours have taken to Facebook to voice their concerns.

“We have a large amount of speakers facing our home which five times a day blare out music, would you like it? I’m sure not,” said one local.

“If you lived next door you would [understand] it’s over the top loud,” said another.

Dawson said a noise specialist from Auckland Council confirmed the music volume is not excessive or disruptive to immediate neighbours.

The school has since adjusted the volume and length of the music to address the concerns of the petitioners.

“The final stage of our changes will involve adjusting the speakers on the roof of our junior campus to angle them away from our closer neighbours to further minimise potential disruption. Due to health and safety regulations, this work will be completed during the summer break.

“While we understand the concerns raised by the petitioners, we are committed to balancing the needs of our school community with all of the neighbours we have in the surrounding area,” said Dawson.

The school said it has received overwhelming support from parents at the school.

“It gives the kids a bit of joy in the world - in a world that can be tough on us all,” said Dawson.

