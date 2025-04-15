- Judith Cunniffe was found dead in a vehicle in rural Auckland.
- A 50-year-old man has been charged with assault following her death in Waiuku.
- Police have launched a homicide investigation and are not ruling out further charges.
Judith Cunniffe has been identified as the victim of a homicide investigation after she was found dead in a vehicle in rural Auckland.
A 50-year-old man has been charged with assault following her death in Waiuku on Friday.
Cunniffe was described by friends online as a “poultry enthusiast” and an active member in a number of poultry groups.
Cunniffe’s Friends said she had a lot of chickens and often sold them.