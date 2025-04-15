One friend said in a tribute, “I will miss you so much, we developed such a close honest trusting friendship my friend there is going to be a void [in my] heart and in my life without [you]. May you rest in peace hun till we meet on the other side.... My heart goes out to her son and daughter and family xoxo.”

Another friend in a Facebook tribute said: “RIP Judy Rose. Kindest person, biggest heart.”

“My family’s hearts are broken our lifelong friend.”

Police were called to the town near Pukekohe, in the Auckland region, at around 5.40pm on Friday.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said, “Counties Manukau Police have launched a homicide inquiry following the discovery of a woman’s body in a vehicle.”

The 50-year-old man appeared in Pukekohe District Court on Monday, charged with male assaults female.

Police have conducted a post-mortem on the woman’s body and are not ruling out the possibility of further charges.

Scene examinations are taking place at two locations in the area as part of the police investigation.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the woman’s death.

