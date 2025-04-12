A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman’s body was found in Auckland’s south yesterday.
Police were called to Waiuku, near Pukekohe, at around 5.40pm yesterday, Detective Inspector Karen Bright said.
“Counties Manukau Police have launched a homicide inquiry following the discovery of a woman’s body in a vehicle,” she said.
A 50-year-old man is now in police custody assisting them with their inquiries, she said.
Investigators are currently examining the scene with a post-mortem on the woman to be conducted tomorrow.