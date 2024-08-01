She added it was pouring with rain and there was next to no light on the street, making it difficult to see if Akariri-Buckley had more than one puncture wound.
“He wasn’t breathing and he was really limp. The only thing I thought left to do was start CPR.
“The life and colour just drained from him. There was blood all over me, it was just a nightmare.”
The neighbour said it felt like hours before emergency services arrived at the scene, but it was about 15 minutes after she was alerted to the incident.
“There was nobody else that came to help until the emergency services got there.”
She said she was surprised when she received a call saying Akariri-Buckley had made it to the hospital and into surgery, but he passed away a short time later.
“He was just a baby and that’s what really hurt, finding out who he was and how old he was. It was just really hard to know that he was just a baby, especially being a mum to three young babies, it was really heartbreaking.”
She urged everyone to undergo a first aid course or some kind of training for emergency situations, because “you don’t think something like this could ever happen to you until it does”.
The neighbour said she had been bombarded with messages of support after her efforts.
“Everyone has been messaging me and calling me a hero, saying that I did so well and they’re proud of me, but at the same time you can’t help thinking that it could have gone better. It really was the worst outcome.”
“He will be missed. Our thoughts go out to his whānau and friends,” the tribute read.
Rakai Jacob Thompson, 25, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with the murder of Akariri-Buckley.
He briefly appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday afternoon on the charge.
He was remanded into custody by consent ahead of his next appearance on August 16 in the High Court.
Taranaki area investigations manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Debra Gower, said police remained at the address on Wednesday as they conducted a scene examination, which was due to conclude yesterday.
“A post-mortem will be completed in the coming days,” Gower said.