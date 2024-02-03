Treaty Grounds, above Waitangi Grounds. Photo / File.

After ferocious winds and thunderstorm warnings, blue skies are on the way for the rest of the long weekend with health officials warning people to stay cool and hydrated.

Starting today, most of the country will experience more settled weather.

By Monday, hot conditions return to the eastern South Island with Blenheim and Ashburton expected to reach 33C and Christchurch 30C. That’s despite heavy snow falling on Mt Hutt in Canterbury during the afternoon yesterday

By Waitangi Day, hot air will arrive from across the Tasman, potentially bringing the hottest weather of the summer for some areas.

Heavy snow fell on Canterbury's Mt Hutt during a Saturday of wild weather across New Zealand. Photo / Canterbury Weather Updates

Metservice meteorologist Alain Baillie said Waitangi Day will be settled and dry for many regions with mild to hot afternoons.

“It should be fine and warm for most New Zealanders – hot again for Marlborough and Canterbury. However, those south of Dunedin should prepare for a damp Waitangi Day.”

The North Island would also be warm but “within a few degrees of average”, Baillie said, with Gisborne and Hastings headed for around 30C on Tuesday.

Those visiting the Far North for Waitangi Day can also expect warm temperatures, with Kaikohe expected to reach a high of 26C.

Auckland Central will experience an even warmer public holiday with a high of 27C, only cooled by light winds.

The capital is forecast for a cooler day with strong northerlies and a high of 21C.

But in the week ahead, the Cook Strait, Wellington, Southland, and Fiordland will still look windier and more unsettled.

Those in Fiordland should expect heavy rain, possibly reaching warning levels, MetService said.

Te Whatu Ora is urging people to ensure they keep cool and stay hydrated during the heatwave expected to sweep Canterbury.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said while we may welcome a run of hot weather the heat can affect us all and overheating is a condition that can prove fatal.

“It’s especially important to stay out of the sun where possible, avoid extreme physical exertion, and ensure pets and people are not left alone in stationary cars.”

“While we are all vulnerable to hot temperatures, some people are particularly at risk. This includes the elderly, infants and children, women who are pregnant, and people suffering from chronic, acute, and severe illness.”

Pink said the simplest steps to reduce the risk to our health when temperatures are high are avoiding going outside during the hottest time of the day, drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol and caffeine, and wearing lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured cotton clothes.

FENZ attend a fallen tree at Auckland's St Lukes Rd as the weather worsens throughout the country. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Severe winds, downed trees and halted flights

In Auckland yesterday, Waka Kotahi NZTA closed lanes and introduced speed reductions on the Harbour Bridge for much of the afternoon as gusts reached 96km/h at the peak and base of the bridge.

Motorists were encouraged to use the Western Ring Route (SH18/SH16) rather than attempting to cross the bridge.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said flight NZ5020 from Napier was cancelled due to high winds.

About 1.30pm, Fire and Emergency New Zealand were clearing tree branches that had been blown across the road on St Lukes Rd.

📋Here are the top 5 maximum wind gusts recorded across New Zealand today--all of which occurred in the North Island.



😎High pressure is set to bring much lighter winds to a majority of the North Island over the next several days, although Wellington will remain gusty at times. pic.twitter.com/qhjsJ3oBWX — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 3, 2024

MetService also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the lower half of the North Island yesterday afternoon with Wellington City Councillor Ben McNulty saying “This thunderstorm is taking me back to living in Sydney. Never had the house shake before in Wellington.”

More than 1000 lightning strikes were recorded in two hours, yesterday morning, sparking two fires on the West Coast.

Cars queue to get onto the Auckland Harbour Bridge at the on-ramp. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

MetService said between 5.30am and 7.30am, it observed 1300 lightning strikes over the country.

Most were recorded on the South Island’s West Coast and over the Tasman Sea, a spokesperson said.

Firefighters put out two separate fires in Greymouth that began due to the lightning strikes.

Crews were called to a report of smoke coming from a property shortly before 6am.

The two crews were then called to a commercial building in the town centre, where another lightning strike had ignited a fire.

There were no injuries and both fires have since been put out.