A homicide investigation into a suspicious house fire in Waitaanga last year has found a man’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound.

Emergency services were called to a home on Waitaanga Rd, Waitaanga, in the Ruapehu District, on the morning of Wednesday, October 11.

The home was extensively damaged, with a body later found at the scene and a homicide investigation launched.

Extensive DNA testing revealed the person’s identity to be 55-year-old Sidney “Ross” Bridson, a father of four.

“The home was extensively damaged prior to the arrival of emergency services and his body was later located at the scene, the post-mortem examination determined the cause of death was due to a gunshot wound,” Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said tonight.

New Plymouth Police are now appealing for sightings of a late-model black LDV van, which was seen in the area around the time of the incident.

Police investigating the homicide of Sidney “Ross” Bridson in Waitaanga are interested in sightings of a late-model black LDV van that was seen in the area around the time of October 2023 incident. Photo / NZ Police

“We believe there were two people in the van at the time. The driver has been described as a Caucasian man and is believed to be in their mid-20s,” Bouterey said.

Bouterey said there is a small but dedicated team who have worked on the investigation since October.

“We are making good progress and are confident police will establish what happened and who is responsible for the murder of Ross Bridson.

“The past six months have been difficult for Ross’ family and friends as they come to terms with the death of their loved one, and we remain committed to giving them the answers they need.”

Police want to speak to the two occupants of the black LDV van. People living in the Waitaanga area were also urged to cast their minds back to October last year and contact police if they remember seeing this black LDV in the days and weeks leading to Bridson’s death.

If you saw this vehicle or have any information which may assist in the investigation and have not already reported it to police, contact police by calling 0800 287 453 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using “Update Report” and referencing file number: 231011/2157.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.