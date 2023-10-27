Emergency services were called to the house fire in Waitaanga in the Ruapehu District on the morning of Wednesday, October 11.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead after a house fire in the central North Island.

Emergency services were called to a home on Waitaanga Rd, Waitaanga, in the Ruapehu District, on the morning of Wednesday, October 11.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told Stuff the property was “very remote” and the house had been “totally destroyed”.

Police began treating the death as suspicious on the day of the fire.

Today, Central District Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said a post-mortem examination had been completed and police continued to treat it as suspicious.

Police haven’t yet identified the body.

Matuku said police had beefed up the number of patrols in the area as “we know this [incident] will be of concern to people in Waitaanga”.

“We are continuing to make enquiries, but also want to encourage anyone with information to get in contact with us,” he said.

“Even the smallest detail could be a missing piece of the puzzle that brings justice for the deceased.”

A police scene guard was standing outside the property as police examined the scene two weeks ago.



