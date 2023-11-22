Emergency services were called to a house fire in Waitaanga, in the Ruapehu District, on October 11.

Extensive DNA testing has revealed the identity of the person found dead after a suspicious house fire in the central North Island last month.

He was Sidney Ross Bridson, 55, of Waitaanga.

Emergency services were called to a home on Waitaanga Rd, Waitaanga, in the Ruapehu District, on the morning of Wednesday, October 11.

The home was extensively damaged with a body later found at the scene, and a homicide investigation was launched.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said today extensive DNA testing had revealed the father-of-four’s identity.

“While the extensively damaged scene is making the investigation an incredibly difficult one, Central District Police are working hard to determine what occurred and hold those responsible to account,” Bouterey said.

“Police remain in contact with the victim’s family and they are being supported by Victim Support where needed.

“The investigation continues to progress with inquiries leading police to execute two search warrants, in relation to the investigation, one in Waikato and one in Waitaanga.”

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the Waitaanga Rd area between Tuesday, October 10 and Wednesday, October 11.

“A number of trucks and private vehicles travel the road frequently and would have transitioned through the area on the day prior to and day of the arson.

“Police are also wanting to speak to the driver of a white ute reportedly seen driving on Waitaanga Road around 8pm on Tuesday 10 October.

“He is not a person of interest but police believe he may have information that could help our investigation,” Bouterey said.

“Investigators have spoken with a number of people who have travelled through the area prior to the arson and on the day, however, we are wanting to extend our appeal.”

The public can contact police by calling 0800 287 453 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number: 231011/2157.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.