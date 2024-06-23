Wairoa District Mayor Craig Little is hoping ratepayers come up with "solutions" during the council's three-year plan public consultation. Photo / Warren Buckland

Wairoa District Mayor Craig Little is hoping ratepayers come up with "solutions" during the council's three-year plan public consultation. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Wairoa District Council has opened public consultation on its 2024-27 three-year plan and is urging people to make themselves aware of what’s proposed and express the views they may have.

Mayor Craig Little says the outlook of projected record rates rises throughout New Zealand, particularly in eight council areas most affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and other major weather events, is “not good news”, so the council wants to hear of solutions and he hopes the public will put plenty of thought into submissions.

The consultation started on June 17, later than had been hoped, but a delay highlighted the effort that had gone into trying to minimise the impact on ratepayers.

Public consultation meetings, all at 6pm, are planned for June 25 (Wairoa War Memorial Hall, Wairoa), July 2 (Lake Whakamarino Lodge, Tuai), July 4 (Mokotahi Hall, Mahia) and July 9 (Waipapa-a-Iwi Marae, Mohaka).

There are also three 10am-2pm “caravan” sessions, on June 26 (Gemmell’s on Parade, Wairoa), July 4 (Frasertown Store), and July 11 (Nūhaka General Store), and an information drop-in session on July 15 (10am-2pm) at the district council chambers.

The plan outlines what the council plans to do over the next three years and how it will be paid for.

Due to the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle and other weather events, the Wairoa council, and seven others, have been given Government dispensation to reduce their long-term plan forecasts to three years rather than the usual 10 years, and several others are in the process of confirming their 2024-25 rates.

It includes details about services, activities and projects, when they are going to be done, and issues facing the district and community.

The council is proposing an average rate increase of 19.5% for the 2024-25 fiscal year, 15.5% for 2025-26, and 10% for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The consultation document, online submission form and all supporting documents are available on the council website and at the council main office in Queen St, the Wairoa Library, and the Wairoa i-Site.

Submissions can be made using a form available at the Wairoa council office, Wairoa Library and Wairoa i-Site, at the meetings and information sessions, online at www.consultations.wairoadc.govt.nz, by emailing feedback@wairoadc.govt.nz (write Three-Year Plan 2024-27 in the subject line), or by speaking at a council hearing.

