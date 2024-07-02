Wairoa resident Libby Young cleaning up her flooded property. Photo / Paul Taylor
Prime Minister Chris Luxon says he is planning a trip to flood-stricken Wairoa and is open to investing more money to support its recovery.
He has also hinted at a possible review of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s management of Wairoa River, which flooded the lower part of the township last Wednesday.
During a post-Cabinet press conference, Luxon said he was planning to visit the town on Saturday.
About 118 homes were inundated during the latest flood, with floodwaters getting into those homes, according to Civil Defence. Hundreds of other properties around Wairoa were also flooded to a lesser extent.
HBRC group manager of asset management Chris Dolley has defended the council’s decision to wait until the day before the floods to begin work on the bar, because “there would likely be insufficient flow in the river to keep a new opening in place” if they’d begun work earlier.
Luxon said he was “open to investing more” in Wairoa and hinted at a review of the regional council’s management of the bar at the Wairoa River mouth.
Mahia is about 40 minutes’ drive from Wairoa. Ratapu said most temporary accommodation around Wairoa was already in use by flood victims still displaced by Cyclone Gabrielle last February (which flooded another part of the town) and by tradies helping with the recovery and rebuild.
“That has put a lot of pressure on housing stock.”
He said firewood would be appreciated from anyone who could donate it because flooded residents, where safe, were lighting their fireplaces to help dry out their homes.
“We have done about 18 loads so far just to try and get the fires going and the houses dried,” he said.
“But we are running out. We are looking for logs — dry logs — if anyone can donate logs we can chop up.”
Call Tātau Tātau on 06 261 4100 if you have firewood you can donate and drop off in Wairoa.