“We can’t let small communities like Wairoa fall through the cracks.”

He said Wairoa had received $100,000 from Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell for flood relief and $100,000 from Hawke’s Bay Regional Council to help with the removal of insulation under homes.

As of 2.30pm on July 1 the Givealittle page had $11,880 donated in the two days the appeal had been open.

Little said the money donated would go towards the Wairoa Mayoral Relief Fund and be distributed “based on determined need”.

A previous page set up by the WDC in 2023 after Cyclone Gabrielle reached $241,580 and the success of that crowdfunding helped the council decide to do it again after the June floods.

Little said the money helped the council provide funds towards “personal bits and pieces” lost in the cyclone, and this money would be used similarly.

“It just gives people a little bit of hope and money for businesses to pay someone to help clean up, but it is still not a lot.”

He said this money was not to be confused with the Cyclone Gabrielle Mayoral Relief fund as it would be a separate fund.

A WDC spokesperson said they were still in the response phase and instructions on how to apply for the money would be determined in the recovery phase and communicated by the council.

At this time they were focused on getting as much money raised through the Givealittle to best support the community as they moved forward.

Little said the Government was doing everything it could to support the community, and he was in daily contact with Mitchell.

Napier MP Katie Nimon said she had recently returned after spending time in Wairoa where she offered support to flood victims.

“What I saw was an amazing community getting together and working hard for each other.”

Nimon said a paper was being put to the Cabinet around the help needed for the clean-up but she was unable to give further details.

She said the insurance council was in Wairoa to see what was required and she was pleased with their response.

Nimon said it was important people use the local support channels and reach out for help and that Wairoa District Council was the best place to get immediate support.

“For the long term if people need insurance support it is really important for them to talk to their insurer, and if they have no insurance they need to talk to the council.”

Nimon said going forward flood protection would be a big focus, and there would be additional conversations about whether or not the work done after Cyclone Gabrielle was the right approach.

Wairoa was still under a state of emergency and Little expected this to be lifted by the end of the week despite some still not being able to return home.

Nimon was aware of the Givealitle page and hoped it wouldn’t “become something that is entirely necessary”.

“Council is doing what they can to raise money for people that are not insured or have outstanding costs.”

