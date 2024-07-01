The Wairoa District Council (WDC) has set up a Givealittle page to provide help and relief to flood victims who face “a huge mountain ahead”.
Wairoa Mayor Craig Little acknowledged it wasn’t a normal way for a council to fundraise through a crowdfunding site, but said “our council is not normal because we are far more in touch with our community”.
“If you want to be there for your community you have to make every dollar count and that just helps us get a few more dollars.”
The Givealittle page states: “This is the most catastrophic weather event Wairoa has experienced in living memory” as areas that hadn’t experienced flooding before flooded.
Little was impressed the community had rallied to support those in need and everyone was in “clean-up mode”.
“We can’t let small communities like Wairoa fall through the cracks.”
He said Wairoa had received $100,000 from Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell for flood relief and $100,000 from Hawke’s Bay Regional Council to help with the removal of insulation under homes.
As of 2.30pm on July 1 the Givealittle page had $11,880 donated in the two days the appeal had been open.
Nimon was aware of the Givealitle page and hoped it wouldn’t “become something that is entirely necessary”.
“Council is doing what they can to raise money for people that are not insured or have outstanding costs.”
Where to get help
Wairoa District Council has established a distribution centre for donated goods and asked people to call 0800 276 423 to co-ordinate drop-offs. PPE and cleaning supplies have also been made available.
Civil Defence payments are available through Work and Income for flood-affected whānau.
The Wairoa Volunteer Fire Brigade is offering free home fire safety visits, to check smoke alarms, talk through fire escape plans and discuss general fire safety and can be arranged via direct messaging the Wairoa Volunteer Fire Brigade Facebook page.
