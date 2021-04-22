Wairoa car crushing: Council's campaign to clear town of abandoned and dumped vehicles

Wairoa District Council along with Gisborne-based car wrecking business Metalco are cleaning up the district's abandoned and dumped cars by crushing them. Photo / Supplied

Got an older model car, looking a bit rough that's parked in the paddock or on the side of the road?

It could be picked up and crushed as part of Wairoa District Council's crusade to clear away abandoned and dumped cars.

Last week car wrecking business Metalco from Gisborne began a car crushing campaign in Wairoa with about 50 vehicles already crushed and removed from Te Uhi Pa Road, Freyberg St and Crarer St.

Simon Mutonhori, of Wairoa District Council, the Te Uhi Pa Rd site had a vast number of abandoned cars dumped there and it was fantastic to have these removed, reducing the environmental risk to the awa (river).

"As well as generally looking better, cleaning up wrecks around the district also reduces health, safety and fire risks.

"Leaching of car fluids can cause environmental impacts plus there are potential fire risks and general health and safety from rusty cars and broken glass.

He said it was about protecting the environment and cleaning up the district.

"People tell us all the time they want to see the health of the Wairoa River improve, yet we are still seeing vehicles dumped and abandoned on riverbanks.

"Council wants to help correctly dispose of the car bodies, but we need a management plan going forward so this doesn't keep on happening.

"It is key we have plans in place to stop this behaviour repeating in the future."

Mutonhori encouraged people to call in for council to try to coordinate collections throughout the district.

"The more people who contact us about collecting car wrecks the better as the costs are minimised if there are enough wrecks in a specific areas to make it viable for them to collect the scrap metal.

"We are urging people in villages and neighbourhoods to liaise with their neighbours, who may also have car bodies to dispose of, so that the wrecks can be collected at the same time, making it efficient and economical for car removers."

Anyone with abandoned or wrecked cars to remove is asked to call George Ash at the Council offices on 06 838 7309

Council will accept single cars at the landfill at no charge, providing the person has applied to Council and meets the conditions and timing requirements for the vehicle drop off.