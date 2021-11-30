Waipawa crash: Collision involving two cars and a train, emergency services en route

FILE PHOTO: The crash is believed to have occurred at the railway line intersection with Victoria St in Waipawa. Photo / Google Maps

FILE PHOTO: The crash is believed to have occurred at the railway line intersection with Victoria St in Waipawa. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services are en route to Waipawa following reports of a collision involving two cars and a train.

A spokesperson for police confirmed they were not yet in attendance at the crash which occurred on Victoria St, Waipawa, about 1pm.

"As such, we have no indication of the seriousness of injuries yet," she said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Harker St and High St.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said one crew from Waipawa and another from Waipukurau had just arrived at the scene as at 1.15pm.

He confirmed there was nobody trapped but was not yet sure of injuries.

MORE TO COME