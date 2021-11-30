Waipawa crash: Collision involving two cars and a train, emergency services at scene

The crash occurred at the railway line intersection with Victoria St in Waipawa. Photo / Rachel Wise

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision reported to have involved two cars and a train.

A spokesperson for police confirmed they were in attendance at the crash which occurred on Victoria St, Waipawa, about 1pm.

"We have no indication of the seriousness of injuries yet," she said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Harker St and High St.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said one crew from Waipawa and another from Waipukurau had just arrived at the scene as at 1.15pm.

He confirmed there was nobody trapped but was not yet sure of injuries.

In a post on social media, Central Hawke's Bay District Council advised Victoria St had been closed between SH2 and Harker St as a result of the incident.

Detours for cars were in places via SH2 and Harker St, however, trucks will need to detour down Tamumu Rd and McGgreevy St.

"Please drive with caution and we will continue to keep you posted as updates come to hand," it stated.

