Sāmoan chef puts Auckland restaurant on the world map with Milan award

Mary Afemata
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Auckland chef Henry Onesemo wins global honour for Sāmoan restaurant TALA. Photo / Local Democracy Reporting

By Mary Afemata, Local Democracy Reporter

Auckland chef Henry Onesemo took his Sāmoan flag to Milan for the Best Chef Awards, proud to represent his roots on the world stage.

“I even took my little Sāmoan flag and I busted it out every chance I could,” he says. “It was

