Police have named Curtis Scott Holmes as the person who died following a crash in Hastings earlier this month. Photo / NZ Herald

Police have named the man who died following a crash in Waipatu, Hastings earlier this month.

He was 38-year-old Curtis Scott Holmes from Greenmeadows, Napier.

The fatal two-vehicle crash took place on Elwood Road, Waipatu, at 12.15am on Saturday 16 December.

“Police extend our condolences to his family at this difficult time. An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing,” a police statement said.

A Givealittle page started by a family friend to raise funds to support the family states that Holmes was a father to three young children.

The fundraiser had raised $3855 in five days as of Sunday morning.

