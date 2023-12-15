One person has died after an overnight crash on Elwood Road, near Hastings.

Two people have died after crashes in Tararua and Hawke’s Bay.

A police spokesperson said on Saturday morning one person had died following a crash on State Highway 2 near Dannevirke on Friday.

The crash on the Oringi North overbridge between a motorcycle and a car was reported to police around 2pm.

One person was also airlifted to Wellington Hospital with critical injuries. The highway was closed for several hours.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Meanwhile, one person died after an overnight two-vehicle crash near Hastings.

The crash occurred on Elwood Road, Waipatu, shortly after 12.15am on Saturday.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

MORE TO COME