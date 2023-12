Emergency services responded to a serious two-vehicle crash about 2pm.

A crash between a motorcycle and a car has closed the State Highway 2 Oringi North overbridge, near Dannevirke.

Emergency services responded to a serious two-vehicle crash about 2pm. Police said initial indications suggested one person had serious injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.





MORE TO COME