Rock barrier outside Cape Coast Four Square to deter ram raids

The landlord of Michael Percy's Four Square building arranged to put a rock barrier outside the front of the store to deter ram raids while they sort out bollards. Photo / Paul Taylor

Haumoana’s seawall stops crashing waves while the rocks outside Cape View Four Square are intended to deter crashing criminals.

The store was hit by two ram raids within a month.

The first incident happened at about 12.35am on April 20, when a stolen Mazda Demio was rammed into the front entrance.

Police also sought a silver car with a distinctive white bumper at the time.

The second took place at 11.30pm on May 9 and a man was captured on CCTV standing and filming as a car repeatedly rammed the storefront which still had temporary plywood doors from the previous ram raid.

The thieves entered the store and took tobacco, cigarettes and a bottle of soft drink.

Michael Percy, who has owned the store with his wife Marie for 11 and a half years, said he had not heard if there were any arrests.

Percy said the landlord had arranged for rocks to be placed at the front of the store as a deterrent while they awaited the installation of bollards.

“Obviously they want to protect their investment in the building.”

“There are about six or seven [rocks], just around the door.”

He had received lots of offers of assistance from locals with objects they could use as a barrier or deterrent.

“The landlord was able to sort it, but we really appreciate them.”

He was not sure when the bollards would be ready.

The property manager of the building has been approached for comment.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there had not been any arrests for either incident at this stage.

James Pocock joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2021 and writes breaking news and features, with a focus on the environment, local government and post-cyclone issues in the region. He has a keen interest in finding the bigger picture in research and making it more accessible to audiences. He lives in Napier. james.pocock@nzme.co.nz