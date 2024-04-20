The aftermath of a ram raid at Four Square Cape View in Haumoana. Photo / Connull Lang

The aftermath of a ram raid at Four Square Cape View in Haumoana. Photo / Connull Lang

A small coastal supermarket was left smashed after being hit by a ram raid in Hawke’s Bay this morning.

The owners of Four Square Cape View on Clifton Rd confirmed their store had been targeted.

“Hey customers, due to the shop being ram raided overnight we will not be able to open Saturday morning,” they posted on social media.

Police confirmed they are investigating a ram raid at a superette in the coastal town of Haumoana.

A vehicle is reported to have been used to gain entry to the store on Clifton Rd about 12.35am, police said.

“Its two occupants have entered and taken cigarettes and lighters before leaving in a second car.

“A scene guard was in place overnight and a scene examination is taking place today.”

The aftermath of a ram raid at Four Square Cape View in Haumoana. Photo / Connull Lang

A Herald reporter saw the owners starting to clean up the shop before the police arrived.

The supermarket was opened up again just after 10.30am, the owners announced on social media.

“We are open! Thank you everyone for all your kind words and support. We really do have the best community.”

Police said inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate those involved.



