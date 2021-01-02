Waikeria Prison rioters have surrendered, Māori Party says

The 16 rioting prisoners have surrendered today, the Māori Party says. Photo / Supplied

The 16 inmates rioting at Waikeria Prison have surrendered, according to the Māori Party.

"I arrived at Waikeria at 9.30am after travelling through the night at the request of the 16," says Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader of the Māori Party.

The men surrended about noon, he said in a statement.

"I want to take this opportunity to mihi to the boys, first and foremost for standing up to fight for their rights and secondly for making the right decision to surrender"

"They were ready to come down. Naturally, they were tired and hungry but still very determined to see change.

"They have achieved what they set out to do when they embarked on bringing attention to their maltreatment in prison."

Corrections have been contacted for comment.

More to come