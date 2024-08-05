In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, warning over new maths curriculum, car hits house in Auckland, KidsCan's record waitlist. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A man who was seriously injured while hunting in Tongariro Forest needed to be extracted by winch before being transported to hospital.

According to a Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson, a crew was dispatched to Ketetahi, Tongariro Forest on Saturday morning after a male in his 30s “sustained serious injuries while hunting”.

“Due to the remote location, the patient required extraction via winch,” the spokesperson said.

“The patient was treated on scene by the onboard critical care flight paramedic before being swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.”