Waikato Westpac Helicopter rescues man injured while hunting in Tongariro Forest

Maryana Garcia
By
A man who was seriously injured while hunting in Tongariro Forest needed to be extracted by winch before being transported to hospital.

According to a Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson, a crew was dispatched to Ketetahi, Tongariro Forest on Saturday morning after a male in his 30s “sustained serious injuries while hunting”.

“Due to the remote location, the patient required extraction via winch,” the spokesperson said.

“The patient was treated on scene by the onboard critical care flight paramedic before being swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said emergency services were notified of the incident at 10.44am on Saturday and responded with one helicopter.

“One patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson referred further inquiries to the Rescue Coordination Centre.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

