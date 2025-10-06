Waikato water contamination: Schools stay closed for start of term

More than 4000 school students at eight schools were forced to stay home as a result and are unlikely to be back in class until Wednesday at the earliest.

Endeavour School principal Geoff Booth told Checkpoint that if they did not get the all-clear tomorrow and have to close the school for a further three days, they will look at implementing the “distance learning programme”.

The Ministry of Education said decisions about closures were made by individual school boards or early learning service managers, based on their ability to maintain safe hygiene and drinking water standards.

They have encouraged affected schools to liaise with Hamilton City Council and to follow their guidance, and for parents and whānau to check on their school or early learning service’s websites or social media channels.

Clear test samples

The council said its two latest water test samples were clear of E. coli, but the boil-water notice would remain in place for Rototuna in north Hamilton.

Hamilton City Council Three Waters unit director Maire Porter told Checkpoint that nothing of note had been found at the reservoir since the E. coli was discovered.

“We’ve undertaken a number of inspections across our network and, in particular, at our reservoir and that has found nothing of note or anything unusual. So, alongside all the other investigations that we’re completing within our network, we are sort of just progressing with our investigation on to the cause of the event.”

She said they had been searching for any damage to the site, but none had currently been discovered.

“We are also looking at all our hatches, gates and doors to make sure they’re all secure ... that there’s nothing obviously sort of out of the norm for that site.”

Porter said water should be on a continuous boil for two minutes from when it first started boiling before it is deemed safe to use.

The type of E. coli that had been found has not yet been confirmed, but Porter said the levels found in the test were very low.

“We returned a test of one MPN per 100 ml, when the detection limit is basically one.

“We really took a precautionary approach in putting the boiling water notice on because we really want to protect the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Investigations were not only taking place at the reservoir which is fed by the Waiora Treatment Plant.

“We’re reviewing all our water quality test results we’re looking at. We’re looking at all the work that’s been done in our network and our treatment plants.”

Porter said there were no signs of contamination at any other sites.

A notice is set to be issued on Wednesday to update locals on the results of the third test. Porter said she was hopeful the result would be clear.

“We will get the information to the schools and the Ministry of Education as soon as possible tomorrow so that they can make an informed decision about what happens with schools.”

Three clear results in a row are required for a boil water notice to be lifted.