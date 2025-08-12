Advertisement
Ōhau wall issues raise Lake Rotoiti water quality concerns

By Layla Bailey-McDowell
5 mins to read

Te Arawa Lakes Trust seeks greater recognition and involvement in water management decisions for Lake Rotoiti. Photo / Supplied

By Layla Bailey-McDowell of RNZ

Te Arawa Lakes Trust says it has no “exclusive seat at the table” when it comes to Crown-led water management, as ongoing issues with the Ōhau Diversion wall raise concerns about the water quality of Lake Rotoiti.

The trust is the

